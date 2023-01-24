Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund UNIT (CARS.B:CA) declares CAD 0.02/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 0.54%; Payable Feb. 7; for shareholders of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund UNIT declares CAD 0.02 dividend - January 24, 2023
- Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund declares CAD 0.07 dividend - January 24, 2023
- USD/CAD: Stuck in neutral, but not for long, seen at 1.31 by year-end – CIBC - January 24, 2023