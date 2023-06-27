Evolve FANGMA Index ETF (TECH.B:CA) declares CAD 0.0016/share monthly dividend. Payable July 10; for shareholders of record June 30; ex-div June 29. See TECH.B:CA Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & …
