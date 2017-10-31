A former columnist for The New York Times can pursue his defamation claim against a company that produced a film based on an article penned by his former wife that portrays him as a philanderer, a Manhattan judge has ruled. Randy Cohen, who formerly wrote …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Recent Study Reveals Growth Prospects of Dental CAD-CAM Market During 2016 to 2026 - October 31, 2017
- Ex-NYT Columnist’s Defamation Suit Survives, Challenging Film Portrayal as Cad - October 31, 2017
- USD/CAD surges to approach critical level - October 31, 2017