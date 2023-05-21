OxPay, citing Ng, notes that the potential offence took place while he was Tee International’s CFO and thus nothing to do with OxPay. Ng was interviewed by the CAD on Oct 27 2022 and May 11.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Ex Tee International CFO under CAD probe - May 21, 2023
- Former Tee International CFO Ng Kok Peng to be arrested by CAD and released on bail - May 21, 2023
- Former Tee International CFO Ng Kok Peng to be arrested by CAD - May 21, 2023