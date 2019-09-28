SAN FRANCISCO, CA—A new analysis of the EXCEL trial shows that PCI continues to be noninferior to CABG through 5 years for patients with left main CAD, investigators reported here today. As reported …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- EXCEL at 5 Years: PCI for Left Main CAD Still Noninferior to CABG - September 28, 2019
- EXCEL: PCI ‘acceptable revascularization modality’ for left main CAD at 5 years - September 28, 2019
- Management of Complications Associated With Treatment of Calcified CAD - September 28, 2019