SAN FRANCISCO — Final 5-year data from the EXCEL trial demonstrate similar rates of death, stroke or MI with PCI or CABG for treatment of patients with left main CAD, according to late-breaking data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- EXCEL: PCI ‘acceptable revascularization modality’ for left main CAD at 5 years - September 28, 2019
- Management of Complications Associated With Treatment of Calcified CAD - September 28, 2019
- Learn Arduino, Raspberry Pi, or CAD with these e-books that are on sale - September 28, 2019