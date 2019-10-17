The worldwide 3D CAD Software Market value is foreseen to touch US$ 14.5 billion by 2026 and the market is expected to project a CAGR of 5.9 % from forecast period 2019 to 2026. Increased adoption in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Explore Why 3D CAD Software Market Flourishing Worldwide With Listed Key Players - October 17, 2019
- USD/CAD holds steady above 1.3200 handle, lacks follow-through - October 17, 2019
- Flyingshapes Offers Real-Time CAD Surface Modeling in VR - October 17, 2019