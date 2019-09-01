PARIS — Ticagrelor (Brilinta) as part of a dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) regimen didn’t improve net outcomes for stable coronary artery disease (CAD) among type 2 diabetes patients, except perhaps …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Extended DAPT with Brilinta: No Benefit for Stable CAD in T2D - September 1, 2019
- ‘Stable’ CAD Reconsidered in New ESC Chronic Coronary Syndrome Guideline - September 1, 2019
- Ticagrelor Risky in Diabetic Patients With Stable CAD: THEMIS - September 1, 2019