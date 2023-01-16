Extendicare (TSX:EXE:CA) declares CAD 0.04/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 5.34% Payable Feb. 15; for shareholders of record Jan. 31; ex-div Jan. 30. See EXE:CA Dividend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Extendicare declares CAD 0.04 dividend - January 16, 2023
- USD/CAD lacks firm intraday direction, oscillates in a range around 1.3400 mark - January 16, 2023
- USD/CAD: Near-term risks are tilted to the downside – Scotiabank - January 16, 2023