Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:FCUD:CA) declares CAD 0.0782/share monthly dividend. Payable Oct. 31; for shareholders of record Oct. 27; ex-div Oct. 26. See FCUD:CA Dividend Scorecard, …
