ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s financial account has not been positive enough to cancel out the increase in current account deficit (CAD) as expected following an increase in imports. This was pointed out by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist - September 17, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Eql Wgt US Hcare Hdgd To CAD ETF down on Friday (ZUH) - September 16, 2023
- ‘Crude’ impact on economy: $10 rise in Brent widens India’s CAD by 0.5%, say analysts as oil sizzles to 10-month high - September 16, 2023