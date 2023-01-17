First National Financial (OTCPK:FNLIF) declares CAD 0.20/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 6.28% Payable Feb. 15; for shareholders of record Jan. 31; ex-div Jan.30. See …
