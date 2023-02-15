First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM:CA) declares CAD 0.13/share final dividend, bringing total annual dividend to C$0.29. Forward yield 0.8% Payable May 8; for shareholders of record April 17; ex-div April …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- First Quantum Minerals declares CAD 0.13 dividend - February 15, 2023
- Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust declares CAD 0.06 dividend - February 15, 2023
- Cloud-Based CAD Software Market In 2023 : Volume, Analysis, Future Prediction, Overview and Forecast 2028 - February 15, 2023