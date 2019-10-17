Flyingshapes has launched a CAD application that combines 3D spatial modeling, haptic controls, and tools for sketching, surfacing, and collaboration, all in an immersive virtual reality (VR) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Flyingshapes Offers Real-Time CAD Surface Modeling in VR - October 17, 2019
- USD/CAD Reacts Off Of Fibonacci Level on H1 Time - October 16, 2019
- Live Webinar – The Renaissance of CAD: What’s New, What’s Now & What You Can Do With It - October 16, 2019