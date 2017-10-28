USD/CAD has staged a meaningful rally following the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision, with the pair at risk of extending the near-term advance as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be on course to deliver another rate-hike in 2017.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- FOMC Meeting, BoC Rhetoric to Influence USD/CAD Outlook - October 28, 2017
- Structural BIM Services Singapore – CAD Outsourcing - October 28, 2017
- CFTC Commitments of Traders: All the CAD longs are underwater - October 27, 2017