Could this really be Ford’s much-anticipated EV? The account Allcarnews has posted has allegedly somehow obtained CAD images of Ford’s upcoming Mustang-inspired electric crossover and used them to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Lower Ahead of BOC and FOMC Next Week - October 25, 2019
- Ford Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV Revealed In CAD Image? - October 25, 2019
- MAS, CAD end 4-year probe on Pacific Andes, China Fishery with ‘no further action’ - October 25, 2019