Investing.com – The U.S. dollar moved higher against its Canadian counterpart on Friday, helped by the release of upbeat U.S. housing sector data, while Canadian inflation figures for September were in line with market expectations. USD/CAD was up 0.34% at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Forex – USD/CAD Moves Higher After U.S., Canadian data - November 17, 2017
- Trade Idea: USD/CAD – Stand aside - November 17, 2017
- USD/CAD tests highs near 1.2800 on CPI - November 17, 2017