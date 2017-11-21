Investing.com – The U.S. dollar moved lower against its Canadian counterpart on Tuesday, despite the release of downbeat Canadian data as investors remained cautious amid sustained uncertainty regarding the fate of a major U.S. tax plan. USD/CAD was steady …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Forex – USD/CAD Moves Lower Despite Downbeat Canadian Data - November 21, 2017
- USD/CAD neutral/bullish near term – Scotiabank - November 21, 2017
- FxWirePro: Bid cheap USD/CAD skews opportunities and prefer optimized hedging amid risk events - November 21, 2017