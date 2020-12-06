Maryam Tsegaye, a Grade 12 student in Fort McMurray, Alta., entered the competition with a three-minute video explaining quantum tunnelling. The competition asks students from around the world to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Fort McMurray student 1st Canadian to win $500K CAD international science competition - December 6, 2020
- CAD vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz CF vs FC Barcelona Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips - December 5, 2020
- Technavio Estimates Over $2.5 Billion Growth in Global Computer-Aided Design Market During 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for CAD for Manufacturing Products to Boost Growth - December 4, 2020