Fortis (NYSE:FTS) declares CAD 0.565/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 4.22%. Payable June 1; for shareholders of record May 17; ex-div May 16. See FTS Dividend Scorecard, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Fortis declares CAD 0.565 dividend - February 9, 2023
- USD/CAD: Loonie Weakens on Crude Prices, Risk-Aversion; Canadian Jobs Data Awaited - February 9, 2023
- CCE Announces Major Updates of Its CAD Interoperability Toolkits - February 9, 2023