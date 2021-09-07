French group Lectra takes over Romanian software producer Gemini CAD Systems

Lectra, a French technology company with revenues of EUR 236 mln, announced that it reached an agreement to buy Gemini CAD Systems – a Romanian software producer specialising in solutions for small …
