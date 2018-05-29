Montreal-based Fresche Solutions (formerly known as Fresche Legacy), which provides solutions to help companies manage and modernize legacy IBM applications, has raised $78.12 million ($60 million USD) of debt financing. The financing was led by the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Fresche Solutions secures $78.12 million CAD to help companies manage legacy IBM apps - May 29, 2018
- USD/CAD: market tone is dominating, CAD is a growth-sensitive commodity currency – Scotiabank - May 29, 2018
- GBP to CAD Exchange Rebounds from Worst Levels as Oil Prices Drag Canadian Dollar Lower - May 29, 2018