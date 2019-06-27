TORONTO, June27, 2019(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fura Gems Inc. (‘Fura’ or the ‘Company’) (TSXV: FURA) (OTC: FUGMF) (FRA: BJ43), a new gemstone mining and marketing company with emerald and ruby assets in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Pair Showing Resiliency Ahead of US Q1 GDP - June 27, 2019
- Fura Announces Over-Subscribed CAD$30.92 Million Private Placement and Acquisition of Australian Sapphire Mining Project TSX Venture Exchange:FURA - June 27, 2019
- Telus raises CAD 800 mln for refinancing - June 27, 2019