VANCOUVER, BC / / October 13, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY) (NYSE American: FURY) (‘Fury’ or the ‘Company’) announces that the Company has closed the second and final tranche of its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Fury Completes CAD$5,596,088 Non-Brokered Private Placement - October 13, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Loonie Continues to Rally - October 13, 2021
- TAAT™ Announces Follow-On Private Placement for CAD $10,000,000 - October 13, 2021