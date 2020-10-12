Explicitly state the novelty and contribution of this paper. Support your results with statistical analysis such as adding confidence limits of the attained accuracy. Section 2.2 is not necessary as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD CAM Milling Machine Market 2020 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2026 - October 12, 2020
- FUSI-CAD: Coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis based on the fusion of CNNs and handcrafted features - October 12, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Attempt To Settle Below 1.3100 - October 12, 2020