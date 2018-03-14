FxWirePro: AUD/CAD breaks out of channel top, good to go long on dips

AUD/CAD has shown a decisive breakout at channel top, raising scope for further upside. Canadian dollar weakens on the back of dovish BoC and falling crude oil prices. On the other side, the Aussie remains buoyed by stronger Chinese industrial and fixed …
