FxWirePro: AUD/CAD slide pauses shy of channel base at 0.9925, break below to see further downside

AUD/CAD pauses downside just shy of channel base support at 0.9925. The pair has edged higher from session lows at 0.9940 and is trading 0.17% higher on the day. Price action remains below 1.00 handle, break below channel base at 0.9925 to accentuate weakness.

