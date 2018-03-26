AUD/CAD tests channel base support at 0.9925, hits lowest since Feb 27th. Downside has held above 0.99 handle, break below will see further weakness. The pair has paused 7 straight sessions of downside and is trading 0.26% higher on the day. Price action …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: AUD/CAD tests channel base support, decisive break below required for further downside
AUD/CAD tests channel base support at 0.9925, hits lowest since Feb 27th. Downside has held above 0.99 handle, break below will see further weakness. The pair has paused 7 straight sessions of downside and is trading 0.26% higher on the day. Price action …