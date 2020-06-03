FxWirePro: GBP/CAD Minor Downtrend Intact On Triple Top, Head & Shoulder Reminds Major Downtrend – Trading & Hedging Setup

GBPCADssteadies but needs to break above 1.7110 to gain.The consolidation attempts havent been supported in 2020 so far. Bears are on the upper hand in the last month, managed to plummet prices about …
