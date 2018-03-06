FxWirePro: NZD/CAD tests 61.8% Fib at 0.9435, eyes major trendline resistance at 0.9540, stay long

NZD/CAD is extending upside for 6th straight session, trades 0.28% higher on the day. The pair is testing 61.8% Fib retrace of 0.9924 to 0.86417 fall at 0.9435, has hit session highs at 0.9438 before paring some gains to currently trade at 0.9412 levels.

