FxWirePro: USD/CAD hits- 2-month high on weak oil price, good to buy on dips

USD/CAD hits 2 –month high after breaking 1.3000 at the time of writing from low of 1.27496 almost 300 pips on account of huge decline in oil prices. It is currently trading around 1.30130. US is planning to impose import tariff for foreign automobiles …
