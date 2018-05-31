Canadian dollar recorded biggest one day rally in two months after more dovish comment from BOC Governor Poloz yesterday. Bank of Canada has kept its interest rates unchanged at 1.25% yesterday. The central bank said that inflation is near to its 2% target …
FxWirePro: USD/CAD trades lower after more dovish comment for BOC, good to sell on rallies
