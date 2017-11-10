FxWirePro: USD/CAD trades weak on strong crude oil prices, good to sell on rallies

Canadian dollar has shown a major recovery yesterday after US Senate informed that there are planning to delay corporate tax cuts. USD/CAD declined sharply and broken major support at 1.27000 and is currently trading around 1.26709. GOP Senate leaders …
