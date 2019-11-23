Just yesterday, we got our first glimpse at the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 in the form of 3D CAD renders, courtesy of well-known gadgets leaker @OnLeaks. And now, we are exposed to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Galaxy S11e CAD render leak shows similarity with S11 - November 23, 2019
- Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy S11 CAD Leaks are UGLY!? (video) - November 22, 2019
- Joshua council nominates Ford, Lingo to CAD board - November 22, 2019