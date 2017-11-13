We recently asked our readers about the changes that they would like to see in the Galaxy S9 design. Most of you just want Samsung to stick with the impressive design that it introduced with the Galaxy S8. A sketchy CAD leak has surfaced online today and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Galaxy S9 design possibly hinted by sketchy CAD leak - November 13, 2017
- USD/CAD reclaims 1.2700 handle - November 13, 2017
- CAD $14m subscription by Africa Oil Corp Strategic Alliance Agreement on Current and New Ventures - November 13, 2017