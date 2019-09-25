GBP/CAD 4H Chart: Tests 50-period SMA

The GBP/USD pair advanced up to the 1.2500 region following UK Supreme Court ruling against PM Johnson’s decision on suspending Parliament. Sellers rejected the advance, with the greenback getting an …
