The Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP CAD) exchange rate slipped at the start of this week’s session as markets grew increasingly concerned over the state of the UK’s manufacturing sector. Sterling sentiment took a hit this morning as a disappointing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- GBP CAD Exchange Rate Slumps over Concerns for UK Manufacturing Sector - October 2, 2017
- Register Now: Choosing the Right CAD Software Webinar - October 2, 2017
- Forex – USD/CAD Hovers Near 4-Week Highs in Early Trade - October 2, 2017