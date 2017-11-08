GBP CAD Exchange Rate Slumps Sharply as US Banks Signal Brexit Concerns

Confidence in the Pound diminished sharply in the wake of reports that the major US banks are moving closer to implementing their hard Brexit contingency plans. With jobs looking set to be relocated from London back to the US and other European capitals …
