Scotiabank. Sterling’s recovery attempt from multi-year lows at 1.6540 seen earlier today has been capped about 110 pips higher, at 1.6650, before pulling back to the 1.6620 area. Higher oil prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- GBP/CAD fails to extend beyond 1.6650 and retreats to 1.6620 - March 18, 2022
- USD/CAD hits resistance at 1.2645, retreats to 1.2615 area - March 18, 2022
- USD/CAD Stabilizes After An Unsuccessful Attempt To Settle Below 1.2600 - March 18, 2022