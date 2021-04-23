The Britiah Pound to Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) exchange rate remained under pressure in the wake of the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) April policy meeting. As the central bank proved more confident in tone …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- GBP/CAD FX Outlook: Pound Canadian Dollar Weighed Down By BOC Optimism And CBI Index Miss - April 23, 2021
- USD/CAD meeting sellers on spikes - April 23, 2021
- USD/CAD struggles near weekly lows, remains vulnerable below 1.2500 mark - April 23, 2021