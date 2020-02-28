EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, holding onto gains as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited. GBP/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD consolidates near multi-month lows, just below mid-1.3400s - February 28, 2020
- GBP/CAD Getting Ready for a New Wave Up as the Inverted Head and Shoulders Appears - February 28, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls in charge, pullback on the cards? - February 27, 2020