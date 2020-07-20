GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Battle lines well-drawn within a falling channel

GBP/CAD remains trapped between two key SMA on the 4-hour chart. The cross attempts a bounce, as RSI looks to regain the 50 level. Range play to remain intact ahead of BOE-speak, virus updates.
