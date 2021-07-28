GBP/CAD is on the verge of a significant correction. GBP net short positions are indicating that there could be more short covering on the way soon. GBP/CAD is a complicated mix of net shorts and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bear stepping in to target downside liquidity - July 27, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Bounces Ahead of Canadian CPI - July 27, 2021
- Water Ways Technologies Announces Oversubscribed Private Placement of CAD$4.44M and Escrow Closing of Second Tranche - July 27, 2021