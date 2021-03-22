GBP/CAD bulls remain in control while above 4-hour support. Bears have marked the upside structure to re-engage. GBP/CAD’s market structure is longer-term bearish but shorter-term bullishly corrective …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bears eye a downside extension - March 22, 2021
- Deloitte spin-out company Arteria AI raises $13.7 million CAD Series A round - March 22, 2021
- EUR/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls stay on top and hunt down prior support - March 22, 2021