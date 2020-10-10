GBP/CAD seesaws around 1.7085 after bouncing off the lowest since the month’s start during the early Friday. In doing so, the pair respects a bullish candlestick formation suggesting corrective …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Doji on 4H directs pullback to 1.7100 but bears keep the reins - October 10, 2020
- GBP/CAD: Range Trading Is Likely, Yet GBP Could Surprise To The Upside In 2021 - October 10, 2020
- Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. - October 9, 2020