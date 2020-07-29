GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Fades upside momentum near 11-week top

GBP/CAD eases from 1.7368, highest since May 07 amid overbought RSI. A sustained break of the key SMA confluence and 50% Fibonacci retracement keeps the bulls hopeful. 1.7120/15 acts as an additional …
