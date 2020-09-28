GBP/CAD dived out of a falling channel on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI probes the overbought territory. The spot trades above all major HMAs. GBP/CAD broke the overnight consolidative mode to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Rallies towards 1.7200 amid a falling channel breakout - September 28, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: All eyes on last week’s “double tops” above 1.3400 - September 27, 2020
- New Silkroutes Group under CAD probe - September 27, 2020