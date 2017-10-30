While oil prices remained on a bullish trend at the start of the week this was not enough to knock the Pound Canadian Dollar exchange rate off its uptrend. Even with Brent crude trending above the psychologically important US$60 per barrel mark a general …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD probing highs near 1.2840 - October 30, 2017
- GBP CAD Shrugs Off Rising Oil Prices Ahead of BoE Rate Decision - October 30, 2017
- USD/CAD Pausing Within Strong Bullish Momentum - October 30, 2017