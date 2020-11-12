Long-term bias is neutral, but the recent short-term price action is bearish (strong selling & weak corrective pullback), suggesting that if this area of resistance holds a move back down towards 1.68 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- GBP/CAD: Stalling at resistance - November 12, 2020
- USD/CAD capped below session highs despite dovish Wilkins - November 12, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground Against Canadian Dollar - November 12, 2020