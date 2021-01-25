Canadian Dollar rate rallied last week and was one of the better performing Sterling exchange rates but it could struggle to extend much beyond the 1.74 level over the coming days and may be most …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- GBP/CAD: Supported at 1.73, Stymied by 1.74 Pending Break Higher - January 24, 2021
- GBP/CAD FX Predictions: Canadian Sales Data, Oil Prices Improve Pound-Canadian Dollar Outlook - January 24, 2021
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Change is brewing - January 23, 2021